Heavy rain since morning leads to waterlogging in Dhaka streets
Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, has been pouring in the capital since Monday morning. The downpour started around 5:45 am and continued until 7:00 am, leaving most streets in Dhaka waterlogged and causing suffering for pedestrians.
By 7:30 am, waterlogging was seen in Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Kalabagan, Karwan Bazar, Green Road, Manipuri Para, New Market, Asad Gate, Jigatola, and other areas. In some places, the water reached knee level, while in others it was waist deep.
Shamima Nasrin, a private office employee, said she had to wade through knee-deep water on Green Road while on her way to her office at Karwan Bazar. At West Tejturi Bazar, even rickshas were submerged.
Another private employee, Shifon Ahmed, said he had to pass through waist-deep water on the roads of Fakirapool, Kakrail, Malibagh, Rajarbagh, and Motijheel to reach his workplace.
SM Zarif, returning home in the morning after a night shift, reported waterlogging in Jigatola, Green Road, and New Market areas. He said most school and college students were drenched, and many parents were seen carrying their children through the flooded streets on their way to school.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), 34 millimeters of rain fell in Dhaka between midnight and 6:00am today, Monday. A low-pressure is expected to form over the North Bay of Bengal today.
Although the BMD has not yet officially declared it, meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam said its effects have already started. Speaking to Prothom Alo this morning, he said, “The low pressure may have already developed. Perhaps today’s rainfall is a result of its impact. It is raining not only in Dhaka but across the country, especially in coastal areas, where it is heavier.”
Another low-pressure is expected over the North Bay today, and another over the East Bay on Wednesday. While the formation of two systems within three days is not unusual, forecasts say their effects may increase rainfall and bring strong winds, particularly in coastal regions.
Although last night’s rain has now eased, Shahinul Islam said Dhaka is likely to experience cloudy skies and more rainfall throughout the day.
In recent days, Dhaka and other parts of the country have been experiencing sweltering, humid heat. On Saturday and Sunday, the capital’s sky was hazy. The BMD had earlier forecast that rainfall would increase starting today.