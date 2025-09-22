Heavy rain since morning leads to waterlogging in Dhaka streets

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, has been pouring in the capital since Monday morning. The downpour started around 5:45 am and continued until 7:00 am, leaving most streets in Dhaka waterlogged and causing suffering for pedestrians.

By 7:30 am, waterlogging was seen in Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Kalabagan, Karwan Bazar, Green Road, Manipuri Para, New Market, Asad Gate, Jigatola, and other areas. In some places, the water reached knee level, while in others it was waist deep.

Shamima Nasrin, a private office employee, said she had to wade through knee-deep water on Green Road while on her way to her office at Karwan Bazar. At West Tejturi Bazar, even rickshas were submerged.

Another private employee, Shifon Ahmed, said he had to pass through waist-deep water on the roads of Fakirapool, Kakrail, Malibagh, Rajarbagh, and Motijheel to reach his workplace.