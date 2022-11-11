Prime minister inaugurates Jubo League grand rally

Sheikh Hasina, also the chief guest of the event, inaugurated the event through singing national anthem, hoisting national and party’s flag and releasing pigeons.
At that time, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil accompanied the prime minister.
With huge fanfare and festivity, hundreds of thousands of leaders and activists from across the country gathered at the rally venue, wearing t-shirts and caps of different colours -- blue, yellow and green, sponsored by the respective district leaders.
Earlier on Wednesday, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, at a press conference, hoped that the Suhrawardy Udyan will turn to a "sea of people" during the youth gathering.