Body recovered from Meghna is of missing journalist Bibhuranjan, family confirms

The body recovered from the Meghna River in Munshiganj is of missing journalist Bibhuranjan Sarkar, his family members confirmed on Friday night.

Bibhuranjan Sarkar’s son Hrito Sarkar and brother Chiranjan Sarkar identified the body at the morgue of Munshiganj General Hospital around 8:45 pm today.

Bibhuranjan Sarkar, 71, Senior Assistant Editor at the daily Ajker Patrika, had been missing since leaving his Siddheshwari residence in the capital around 10:00 am Thursday.