All buses to run under a single system Dhaka

All buses will soon be running under a single system. The declaration came in a Facebook post from the verified Facebook page on Tuesday night.

The Facebook post reads, “All buses will now be regulated under a single, unified system. Companies will be required to operate only on prescribed routes and make stops at designated points. This reform will reduce traffic congestion, fare manipulation, and disorder through disciplined routes and better-managed services, enhance passenger safety and comfort, making bus travel more efficient and reliable.”