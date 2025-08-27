Chief Adviser’s Facebook Post
All buses to run under a single system Dhaka
All buses will soon be running under a single system. The declaration came in a Facebook post from the verified Facebook page on Tuesday night.
The Facebook post reads, “All buses will now be regulated under a single, unified system. Companies will be required to operate only on prescribed routes and make stops at designated points. This reform will reduce traffic congestion, fare manipulation, and disorder through disciplined routes and better-managed services, enhance passenger safety and comfort, making bus travel more efficient and reliable.”
It further says, “Dhaka’s bus system has operated without regulation, resulting in chaos for commuters. Buses run on unplanned routes, causing severe traffic jams, frequent accidents, fare manipulation, and unsafe travel conditions. While younger and able-bodied passengers may cope, women, children, and the elderly often struggle to board amid the disorder.”
“Traffic congestion, much of it caused by buses on inefficient routes, costs the city an estimated Tk 370 billion annually and wastes around 3.2 million working hours every day,” it added.
The post further said, “Bus travel in Dhaka will become easier, faster, and more reliable for millions of commuters. Passengers will no longer need to fight for space or face unfair fares, while the city as a whole will benefit from reduced congestion and safer, more orderly transport.”