Bus torched at Gulistan

Miscreants have set fire to a bus in the capital’s Gulistan area. However, it led to no casualties.
Shahjahan Shikdar, media cell officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the Victor Classic coach caught fire in front of Dhaka Trade Centre of the area at 2:50 pm on Sunday.
On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, he added.
The opposition parties and alliances, including Bangladesh Nationalist Party, called a 48-hour blockade from 6:00 am on Sunday.
Torching vehicles have been a common phenomenon on the days of blockades.