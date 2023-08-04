Ayesha in ICU, ‘looking for her mother’, Sumaiya talking

Little Ayesha suffering from dengue shock syndrome has been staying at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dhaka Shishu Hospital for three days. There’s a fixed visiting hour for the parents to see their 3 months 24 days old infant, Ayesha. And the parents are visiting their daughter according to that timetable.

On Thursday night, Ayesha’s father Ansarul Haque told Prothom Alo, “Her mother had gone inside the ICU a few times to see her daughter. She has been responding faintly. Sometimes when she’s hungry, she opens up her eyes. It seems like she searches for her mother.”

Physicians said the physical condition of the infant who fell completely unconscious due to dengue shock syndrome is getting better now.