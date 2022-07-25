DU TSC withdraws notice barring entry of street children and dogs

The colonial British rules had hung up a notice banning entry of dogs and Indians at the Pahartali Club of Chattogram in 1932 and the same sort of despicable order was now seen at the main entrance of the Teacher-Student Center (TSC) of Dhaka University, with a little change.

At first, the TSC authorities hung up a notice saying no street children or dogs could be brought into the TSC. They removed it after the notice drew flak.