Escape of two militants: Accused Idi Ameen surrenders to court

An accused in a case filed over the escape of two militants surrendered to the court on Sunday through a lawyer.

Later, the accused, Idi Ameen, was placed on a four-day remand.

Tofazzel Hossain, additional chief of Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court, passed the order on Sunday.

Ashraf Ali, sub-inspector of crime and information department of Dhaka metropolitan police (DMP), confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.