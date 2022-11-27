Escape of two militants: Accused Idi Ameen surrenders to court

The CMM court sources said the accused, Idi Ameen, surrendered before the court through a lawyer on Sunday. Then police sought a 10-day remand from the court to interrogate him. But the court granted police a four-day remand after the hearing of both parties.
Earlier, Mehedy Hasan Omi alias Rafi, 24, was arrested from Jatrabari area in Dhaka in the case filed over the incident.
Md Asaduzzaman said Mehedy came to the court area with a hefty amount of money. As a part of his plan, he handed over the money to the militants after they were snatched away so that they could bear their expenses.
At that time, the chief of counter terrorism and transnational crime (CTTC) unit and the additional commissioner of DMP, Md Asaduzzamansaid, said the arrestee was discharging duty as the convener of the banned militant outfit, Ansar Al Islam.
During the primary interrogation, Mehedy said the plan of snatching the two militants away from the court premises was chalked out at the directive of the outfit’s high-ups, Asaduzzaman quoted the arrestee who also said they planned to snatch the all four militants.
The CTTC chief said he is a top leader of the outfit and would maintain communication with the arrested and convicted militants in different cases. He would contact the militants when they were brought to the court from the prison and inform them about the plan of the outfit. The two militants were snatched away under his leadership.
The two militants, who were snatched away, are Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir, from Madhabpur village in Chhatak upazila, Sunamganj and Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib from Bhateshwar village in Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat.
They were awarded death sentence in murder cases filed over the murder of Jagriti Prokashoni’s Foysal Arefin Dipan and blogger Avijit Roy.