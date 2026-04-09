BFDC complex: Four-year project drags into seventh year, half the work done

Asked when the work will be completed, Zahid Hasan replied, “It cannot be said at this moment.” He is an official of the contracting firm Biswas Trading and Construction, which is carrying out the construction of the BFDC Complex. He is serving as the project manager on behalf of the company.

BFDC managing director Masuma Rahman also does not know when the project will be completed. She expressed frustration and indicated that the project deadline may need to be extended again.

The project to construct the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) Complex was undertaken in 2018. At the time of approval, it was stated that the work would be completed by December 2021. However, construction only began in 2022, and the foundation stone of the complex was formally laid in August 2023.

After several extensions, the latest deadline was set for June 2026. But a review conducted two months before that shows that only 50.66 per cent of the work has been completed. This means the project will not be finished within the stipulated timeframe.