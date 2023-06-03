Gas supply to remain suspended for 8 hours at different areas in city

Gas supply will remain suspended for eight hours on Saturday at different areas in the capital city Dhaka for emergency replacement and removal of gas pipelines, reports UNB.
According to a press release issued by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, gas supply in the concerning areas will be suspended from 10:00am to 6:00pm on Saturday.
The areas include the northern side of the railway line up to Mogbazar, Mouchak, Malibagh Rail-gate, Nayatola, Gabtala, Greenway, Payarabagh, Madhubagh, and Moghbazar T&T Colony.
Warning of the temporary inconvenience, Titas gas authority said the adjoining areas may experience low pressure problem in gas supply during the period.