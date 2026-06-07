Uttarkhan gas cylinder blast: Man succumbs to injuries; wife, daughter in ICU

A man who along with two other family members sustained severe burns in a gas cylinder explosion at his house in the capital’s Uttarkhan area has died while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The deceased was identified as Ali Hossain, 50.

Shawon Bin Rahman, resident physician at the burn institute, said Ali Hossain succumbed to his injuries around 6:30 am today, Sunday at the hospital’s High Dependency Unit (HDU).