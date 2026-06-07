Uttarkhan gas cylinder blast: Man succumbs to injuries; wife, daughter in ICU
A man who along with two other family members sustained severe burns in a gas cylinder explosion at his house in the capital’s Uttarkhan area has died while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
The deceased was identified as Ali Hossain, 50.
Shawon Bin Rahman, resident physician at the burn institute, said Ali Hossain succumbed to his injuries around 6:30 am today, Sunday at the hospital’s High Dependency Unit (HDU).
He had suffered 100 per cent burns and also sustained inhalation injuries, the physician said.
Ali Hossain’s wife Hasna Hena and their daughter Akhi Akter, 30, who were also injured in the incident, are currently receiving treatment in the institute’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The explosion occurred around 7:30 am on Saturday in the kitchen of their residence at Uttarkhan.
According to initial reports, leaked gas from a cylinder triggered the blast, leaving the three family members severely burned.