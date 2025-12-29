Hadi murder: ‘Moncho 24’ issues 25-day ultimatum, places 4 demands
A platform named ‘Moncho-24’ has placed four demands, including the arrest of the main perpetrator in the murder of Sharif Osman bin Hadi and the completion of the trial within 25 days.
They placed the four demands at a press conference at Madhur Canteen of Dhaka University on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, Inqilab Moncho has been continuing protests at Shahbagh demanding justice for the killing of Hadi.
At the press conference, Moncho-24 convener Fahim Faruqi said that the kind of lenient decisions and steps the interim government is taking regarding the murder of their brother, martyred Sharif Osman Hadi, go against the spirit of Abu Sayeed, Wasim, and Mugdho.
According to him, the government has entered the realm of domination and aggression, and therefore, they do not find the interim government’s position reasonable in any way.
Fahim Faruqi further said that Sharif Osman Hadi most profoundly embodied the 2024 student–people’s mass uprising culturally and politically. From the Inqilab Cultural Center to various activities in the anti-hegemonic struggle, Hadi had been actively involved.
If these activities could have been continued for a longer time, they believe no hegemonic force would have been able to establish a foothold in Bangladesh, he added.
Sharif Osman Hadi was the greatest threat to Delhi because he upheld Bengali Muslim culture and fought for truth and justice, he stated.
He also expressed that if justice is not ensured for Sharif Osman Hadi’s murder and if the killer Faisal is not arrested, criminal syndicates will assume that even if leaders are murdered, the government will not take action against them. As a result, every leader of the July movement is now under threat, he argued.
From the press conference, Fahim Faruqi placed four demands before the government. The demands are:
First: The main killer of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi and the entire network of accomplices must be arrested immediately, and the trial must be completed within 25 days.
Second: Before the election, structural reforms of the intelligence agencies must be carried out, and all Indian spies operating within them must be identified.
Third: State action must be taken against anti-national elements and those implementing foreign agendas who are hiding within the media, and
Fourth: The work permits of all Indian citizens residing in Bangladesh must be re-evaluated and revoked. If India refuses to return the killers who have taken refuge within its territory, Bangladesh must file a case against India in an international court.