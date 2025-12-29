Hadi murder: ‘Moncho 24’ issues 25-day ultimatum, places 4 demands

A platform named ‘Moncho-24’ has placed four demands, including the arrest of the main perpetrator in the murder of Sharif Osman bin Hadi and the completion of the trial within 25 days.

They placed the four demands at a press conference at Madhur Canteen of Dhaka University on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Inqilab Moncho has been continuing protests at Shahbagh demanding justice for the killing of Hadi.