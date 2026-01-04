Woman tied to post, tortured with cold water in chilly winter morning

A woman dressed in winter clothing was tied to a post as two people poured water over her using a small bucket and a mug. Her expression showed she was unable to cope with the shock of the cold water and was in visible distress.

Those pouring the water were seen smiling, while several others stood around watching. One person recorded the incident on a mobile phone. A video of this violence against a woman went viral on Facebook on Saturday.

Following the video, Prothom Alo learned on Sunday that the incident took place at Morol Bazar in the Nadda area of Gulshan. The woman was tied to a post and tortured by pouring water on her on Friday, 2 January, after allegations of theft were made against her.

Late on Saturday night, police from Gulshan police station detained five people for questioning over their alleged involvement in the torture. However, police have not yet been able to trace the woman.