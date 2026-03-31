US announces $235,000 grant to restore historic Musa Khan Mosque at DU

The US Embassy in Dhaka announced a USD 235,000 Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) grant to restore the historic Mughal-era Musa Khan Mosque at an event at Dhaka University, further deepening a 25-year US-Bangladesh cultural partnership that has now funded over USD 1 million in 13 projects across the country, said US mission spokesperson Poornima Rai.

In partnership with Bangladesh’s Department of Archaeology, the United States will restore the mosque’s Islamic architectural features, establish a permanent digital archive, and train young architects to preserve Bangladesh’s cultural heritage, added Poornima Rai.

US ambassador Brent T Christensen announced the grant alongside the minister of cultural affairs Nitai Roy Chowdhury, and director general of the department of archaeology Sabina Alam, reports a press release.