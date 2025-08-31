All examinations suspended after Chittagong university clashes
The authorities of Chittagong University have suspended examinations across all departments after a series of clashes with local residents late on Saturday night. However, regular academic classes will continue as scheduled.
Confirming the matter to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Md Kamal Uddin stated that the university’s shuttle train, the primary mode of transport for students, would continue to operate according to its regular schedule.
Shortly after 12:15am clashes and chases broke out between students and local residents near gate no. 2 of the university. Eyewitnesses reported that the situation arose after a female student was assaulted. At least 60 students were injured in the confrontation, which was brought under control around 3:30am when army personnel arrived at the scene.
According to eyewitnesses, the student resides in a rented building near gate no.2. At around midnight, when she attempted to enter the building, an argument ensued with the caretaker, who subsequently assaulted her. As students stationed at the gate questioned the caretaker, he attempted to flee. When students pursued him, local residents began pelting stones and bricks at them, sparking clashes and counter-chases. Soon after, local residents used loudspeakers to gather more people, escalating the attack on the students.
At least 60 students sustained injuries in the clashes, with 21 requiring transfer to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. The remainder received treatment at the university medical centre. Dr Mohammad Abu Tyub, Acting Chief Medical Officer of the university health centre, reported that two students had sustained sharp weapon injuries, while others were hurt by sticks, rods, bricks, and stones. He noted that he had never before treated so many injured students simultaneously and that the medical team had struggled to cope with the situation.
Mahmudul Hasan, a third-year Anthropology student who assisted in transporting the injured, told Prothom Alo around 8 a.m. that he had just returned from Chittagong Medical College Hospital. He reported that one student was admitted to the ophthalmology ward, three to neurology and another had broken his leg. He further observed that 36 injured students had received treatment at the hospital during the night.
Professor Md Kamal Uddin, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration), said, “So many students of the university have been injured. We shall certainly take action regarding this. I have already spoken with local representatives.”
University Proctor, Professor Tanvir Mohammad Arif, confirmed that a meeting had already taken place in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellors and military officials. He assured that those responsible for the attacks on students would be brought to justice.