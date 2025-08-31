All examinations suspended after Chittagong university clashes

The authorities of Chittagong University have suspended examinations across all departments after a series of clashes with local residents late on Saturday night. However, regular academic classes will continue as scheduled.

Confirming the matter to Prothom Alo on Sunday morning, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Md Kamal Uddin stated that the university’s shuttle train, the primary mode of transport for students, would continue to operate according to its regular schedule.

Shortly after 12:15am clashes and chases broke out between students and local residents near gate no. 2 of the university. Eyewitnesses reported that the situation arose after a female student was assaulted. At least 60 students were injured in the confrontation, which was brought under control around 3:30am when army personnel arrived at the scene.