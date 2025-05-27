Threat to spread the movement across the country

The protesting officials and employees of the secretariat have declared to continue with their movement until the "Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025" is completely withdrawn.

They also have warned that they will spread the movement across the country if needed.

Despite heavy security measures from the law enforcement agencies, government employees staged their protests inside the secretariat for the fourth consecutive day today, Tuesday.

Journalists were not allowed to enter the secretariat until 1:00 pm today, Tuesday. Journalists were allowed to enter the secretariat after 1:00 pm after the employees' protest was called off for today.

After that, Nurul Islam, co-chairman of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers-Employees Oikya (unity) Forum and president of a section of the Secretariat Officers-Employees United Council, spoke to journalists inside the secretariat.