Protest by govt employees
Threat to spread the movement across the country
The protesting officials and employees of the secretariat have declared to continue with their movement until the "Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025" is completely withdrawn.
They also have warned that they will spread the movement across the country if needed.
Despite heavy security measures from the law enforcement agencies, government employees staged their protests inside the secretariat for the fourth consecutive day today, Tuesday.
Journalists were not allowed to enter the secretariat until 1:00 pm today, Tuesday. Journalists were allowed to enter the secretariat after 1:00 pm after the employees' protest was called off for today.
After that, Nurul Islam, co-chairman of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers-Employees Oikya (unity) Forum and president of a section of the Secretariat Officers-Employees United Council, spoke to journalists inside the secretariat.
Nurul Islam expressed anger over journalists not being allowed to enter the secretariat during the programme, saying it was a violation of the right to expression.
Speaking regarding the protest, Nurul Islam said they staged demonstrations today as per their previous announcement.
“There is no option to withdraw the movement until the ordinance is fully withdrawn. Rather, the movement is to intensify further in the coming days,” he said.
“A meeting is scheduled today. If we don’t get any good news by today, the movement will spread across the country,” he warned.