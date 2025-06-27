Former CEC Nurul Huda on 4-day fresh remand

A Dhaka court placed former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on a four-day remand for the second time in a case filed with the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.

He is accused of disenfranchising the people by conducting a farcical election, including alleged ballot-stuffing at night.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the order today, Friday.