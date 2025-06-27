City

Former CEC Nurul Huda on 4-day fresh remand

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda being taken to court on 23 June 2025Prothom Alo

A Dhaka court placed former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on a four-day remand for the second time in a case filed with the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.

He is accused of disenfranchising the people by conducting a farcical election, including alleged ballot-stuffing at night.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the order today, Friday.

The remand petition was submitted to the CMM court by the case's investigation officer, sub-inspector Shamsuzzoha Sarkar.

Nurul Huda was brought to court for a hearing on the remand plea after 2:30 pm.

Earlier on Monday, the police requested a 10-day remand for Nurul Huda, while the court granted a four-day remand for him.

A mob barged into the residence of the former CEC, harassed him and then handed him over to the police on Sunday evening. Later, the police showed him arrested in a case filed by the BNP.

Salah Uddin Khan, a member of the BNP’s central executive committee, filed the case with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on the same day.

The accused are three former chief election commissioners – Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad (2014 election), KM Nurul Huda (2018 election), and Kazi Habibul Awal (2024 election).

