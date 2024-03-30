BUET students demonstrate for 5hrs, sit-in tomorrow
The students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have staged demonstrations for five hours on the second day on Saturday and declared to resume it on Sunday morning.
The students demonstrated from 7:00am to 12:00pm on the campus. Protesting students said they are yet to receive any positive response from the university administration and they ended the programme after several students fell sick.
The students would resume sit-in programme on the Shaeed Minar premises at 7:00am on Sunday boycotting all academic activities, including term final exams scheduled to be held on 30 and 31 March.
BUET students have been demonstrating to press home their five-point demand, following a gathering of leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, on the BUET campus on Wednesday midnight, where student politics is banned.
The demonstrating students highlighted five points. Those are: expelling Civil Engineering department’s 21st batch student and BCL central committee member Imtiaz Rabbi permanently and cancelling his dormitory seat, as he was the main organiser of the political gathering on the campus on Wednesday night violating the university’s rules; expelling five other students (ASM Anas Ferdous, Hasin Arman Nihal, Anirudh Majumder, Zahirul Islam, Sayem Mahmud) from their dormitories and from campus permanently; clear answer from the BUET authority on why and how the outsiders with political identities entered the campus and whether legal actions would be taken against them; resignation of DSW if the first two are not met soon; and a written undertaking about not taking any action against the demonstrating students to harass them.
Following the protest, the BUET administration cancelled the dormitory seat of Imtiaz Rabbi on Friday.