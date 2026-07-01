4 schoolgirls missing in Thakurgaon
Four schoolgirls from the same school went missing on Tuesday morning in Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon.
They left home saying they were going to attend private tuition classes but did not return. Their disappearance has left their families and relatives deeply worried.
Following the incident, the parents of the four girls filed separate general diaries (GDs) with Baliadangi police station on Tuesday night. The missing girls all attend the same school and live in the same village. Three are students in Class-X, while the fourth is in Class-VIII.
A relative of one of the missing girls said that on Wednesday morning, one of the girls called her father's mobile phone. During the call, she said that they were safe wherever they were.
However, she ended the call without revealing their location. The phone has remained switched off since then. No one has been able to explain why the girls left home or with whom they may have gone.
The father of one of the missing girls said, "We are deeply worried because we do not know where our daughters are or what condition they are in."
The mother of another missing student said, "We cannot understand what has happened to them. We are extremely worried."
Bulbul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Baliadangi police station, said that police are trying to locate and rescue the four girls.
He added that investigators are examining every possible angle and hope to recover the girls quickly and reunite them with their families.