DMP lifts ban on public gatherings in areas adjacent to Turag River
The ban on public gatherings in areas surrounding the Turag River, Tongi's Kamarpura, Abdullahpur, and Uttara Sector 10 has been withdrawn.
The decision was revealed through public notice issued by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday.
The notice, signed by DMP commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali, said that the decision was made considering the current situation.
On 18 December, DMP prohibited meetings, processions, rallies, and demonstrations in these areas following a clash between two factions of Tablighi Jamaat on 17 December over control of the Bishwa Ijtema ground that left four people dead.