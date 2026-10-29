Officials use public funds for excessive fuel, ambulances for commutes

Officials of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) are being allocated between 400 and 600 litres of fuel a month for their vehicles, despite government directives setting a monthly limit of 200 litres for entitled vehicles and a maximum of 250 litres for officials of secretary rank. The corporation has no fuel allocation policy of its own.

An investigation has found that some drivers sell the excess fuel allocated to them. Some officials remain silent despite knowing about the practice. Some officials also use their vehicles, along with drivers, for personal and family needs beyond official duties. There have even been instances of ambulances being used to transport officials between their homes and offices.

Asked about the absence of specific rules governing fuel consumption by vehicles and the excessive allocations, DSCC administrator Abdus Salam told Prothom Alo that the corporation must follow existing government policies even if it has no policy of its own.

There is no scope for deviating from government rules, he said, adding that he had instructed the authorities to investigate the matter promptly and take necessary action.