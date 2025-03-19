Mob beat youth over rape allegation in Khilkhet, attack on police too
An enraged local crowd severely beaten a young man in the capital’s Khilkhet area following an allegation of rape on Tuesday night.
As the police attempted to take him into custody, their vehicle was attacked, resulting in serious injuries to local police station officer-in-charge (investigations) Ashiqur Rahman.
He has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, along with the injured youth.
Khilkhet police station duty officer Ismail Hossain informed Prothom Alo around 1:15 am that local people in the Maddhyapara area of Khilkhet were beating up a young man accused of rape.
Upon receiving the news, the police intervened and took the accused into custody.
He further said as they were transporting him to the police station, several hundred locals started a sudden attack on the police near Khilkhet market. The police vehicle was vandalised and both the officers and the detained youth sustained injuries.
Ismail Hossain stated that additional police forces had been deployed at the scene to bring the situation under control. Members of the armed forces also arrived at the police station.
Khilkhet police station officer-in-charge Kamal Hossain informed Prothom Alo at 1:30 am that the young man accused of rape had sustained serious injuries due to assault.
He was initially taken to Kurmitola General Hospital but now has been transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further treatment, he added.