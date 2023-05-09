Missing person’s body recovered from Dhanmondi Lake

The police have recovered the body of a pharmacist, who has been missing since Sunday night, from Dhanmondi Lake in the capital, reports UNB.
The victim was identified as Md Imtiaz. Imtiaz lived in a rented on Dhanmondi road 3.
Being informed, a team of Dhanmondi police station rushed to the spot and recovered the body on Monday morning.
Confirming the recovery of the body, Dhanmondi police station’s operation officer Md Rasel Ahmed said that they found injury marks on different parts of the body.
He further said, “Imatiaz was missing since last Sunday. We suspect he was killed by muggers. However, we are not sure about that yet. Investigation is underway over the matter.”
Saiful Islam Raju, inspector (investigation) of Dhanmondi police station said, "I got a news that a body was floating in Dhanmondi Lake at 8:45am on Monday. Later, the police went to the spot and recovered the body from the lake."
The body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.