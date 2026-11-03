Sent out to beg, yet the 4-year-old girl dreams of becoming a teacher

Parvin was playing with rubbish and discarded items she had picked up in a corner of Bahadur Shah Park in Dhaka. She is just four years old. At an age when a child should be growing up in a safe environment, her days are spent in a corner of the park or on the pavement.

During a conversation with Parvin, she was asked about her parents. At one point, she was told, “Come on, let’s go to your father.” The moment she heard this, her expression changed. Frightened, she said, “I don’t want to go to my father. He’ll beat me if I do.”

Asked why her father would beat her, Parvin, still playing with an old pen, said he had sent her out to collect money from people. Instead of begging, however, she had been hiding away in the park to play. In her words, “My father told me to collect money, but I didn’t go. I’m hiding here and playing instead.”