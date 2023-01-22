BNP files petition to register case against DB's Harun, 9 others

A petition has been filed to register a case against ten cops including Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional commissioner Mohammad Harun Or Rashid on charges of vandalism at the BNP central office at Naya Paltan in the capital.

BNP executive committee member Nazim Uddin made the appeal at the chief metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka on Sunday.

The court has recorded the deposition of the plaintiff. However, the court has not given any order on the registration of the case. Bench assistant of the court, Arman Hossain, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.