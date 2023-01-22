BNP files petition to register case against DB's Harun, 9 others

Nazim Uddin's lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder said an incident of vandalism took place at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan on 7 December.
In connection with the incident, a petition has been filed against ten cops including Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) additional commissioner Mohammad Harun Or Rashid at the Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court.
BNP had a mass rally in Dhaka on 10 December. Ahead of that, BNP leaders and activists clashed with police in front of the BNP Naya Paltan central office on 7 December. A man was killed in the clash and over 50 BNP leaders and activists were injured. Following the incident, police launched an operation at the BNP central office.
After the operation while speaking to newsmen, detective branch chief Harun Or Rashid said around 300 BNP leaders and activists have been detained from the BNP central office. Explosives and cocktails have been recovered. At least 50 members of police have been injured in the incident.
Four cases were filed a day after the incident. A total of 2,975 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies were accused in separate cases filed by police at Paltan, Motijheel, Ramna and Shahjahanpur police stations. Names of 725 people were mentioned. Each case was filed on charges of carrying out attacks on police, obstructing government duties and explosive blasts.
On 18 December, BNP at a press conference alleged police carried out an attack on their central office. The terrorists from the ruling Awami League entered the office under the shelter of police. They carried out the vandalism at different rooms. The goods were looted. In connection with the incident, a loss worth Tk 5.1 million has been incurred. However, police denied the allegation of BNP.