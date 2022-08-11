HC wants to know whether govt seeks info of Bangladeshi depositors

The High Court (HC) on Thursday issued a suo motto rule on the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to know whether the specific data of Bangladeshi depositors in Swiss banks was sought.

A bench of HC comprising justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Khizir Hayat came up with this rule – a day after Swedish ambassador to Dhaka Nathalie Chuard claimed the government didn’t seek any specific information to Swiss banks or authorities.