HC asks for amount of WASA MD’s salary-bonus in 13 years

The High Court has asked for the amount of salary and bonus and other benefits including TADA, given to Taqsem A Khan as the managing director (MD) of Dhaka Wasa in the last 13 years.

The chairman of Dhaka Wasa board has been ordered to submit all the information to the court within 60 days in the form of a report.

The bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order hearing a writ petition on Wednesday.