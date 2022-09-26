BCL leaders return to Eden campus and drop hunger strike after meeting 'seniors'

Sixteen expelled leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Eden Mohila College unit threatened to go on a hunger strike at a press conference on Monday morning in an effort to withdraw the expulsion they were awarded last night for violating the organisational rule.

But they moved away from this stance in the afternoon following a meeting at Awami-League (AL) office in Dhanmondi with their 'seniors' -- who assured them of resolving the problem.