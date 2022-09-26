BCL leaders return to Eden campus and drop hunger strike after meeting 'seniors'

Around 12:40 pm, 10 to 12 expellees entered into the AL office. After staying there an hour, they came out at 1:40 pm.
One of the expelled, Jannatul Ferdous, who was the vice-president of the college, said, "We came here (AL Office) to inform the seniors of the matter. They have taken the responsibility to resolve the issue. We will no longer observe the hunger strikes. We have no programmes either centering the expulsion issue."
She said the seniors assured them of settling the conflict. However, she didn't clarify whom they talked with inside the office.
Earlier, the expelled student leaders threatened to go on a hunger strike in front of the AL office demanding their expulsions be withdrawn at a press conference at Eden College campus.
BCL suspended all activities of its Eden Mohila College unit committee and expelled 16 leaders and activists from the organisation on Sunday night, hours after a fierce clash between two factions, injuring 10.
A press release was issued regarding the matter signed by BCL central committee president Al Nahiyan Khan Joy and general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya.
In the press conference, they questioned the expulsion process and alleged that a myriad of allegations were brought against Eden College BCL president Tamanna Jasmin alias Riva and general secretary Razia Sultana. But no action was taken against them.
In a written statement, they claimed they were expelled as they stood by the tortured students.
"A show-cause notice is issued before expelling any post-holder from the organisation. Why is the rule not followed while expelling us? We are seeking the intervention of prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the issue", the statement added.
Following the press briefing, they approached the AL office in Dhanmondi. From there, they declared they are not going to observe the hunger strike.