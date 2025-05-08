Sheikh Hasina’s personal officer arrested in Science Lab
The police arrested SM Mizanur Rahman, who was a personal officer of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from the capital’s Science Lab area on Wednesday midnight night.
New Market police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Abu Sufian confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said on Thursday morning that SM Mizanur Rahman was former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s personal officer. He is an accused in a murder case.
Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post of Prime Minister on 5 August in the face of a student-people mass uprising and left the country.
Since then, her cabinet members and Awami League leaders have been in hiding. Some have left the country while many have been arrested.