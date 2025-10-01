Dhaka sees record rainfall in 6 hrs, met office alerts 3 divisions
In Dhaka, 132 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in six hours between 12:00 am and 6:00 am on Wednesday. This was the highest rainfall in the country during this period.
Overall, Dhaka experienced 203 millimetres of rainfall in the last 24 hours.
Rain has been ongoing in Dhaka since yesterday, Tuesday and it continued this morning, though it has now lessened somewhat.
Waterlogging has occurred on various roads across the city, causing disruption to movement and suffering for pedestrians.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is taking place in different areas of Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Mymensingh divisions.
Meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department stated that rain may persist throughout the day.
Speaking to Prothom Alo this morning, Tariful Newaz Kabir said that the rainfall recorded in Dhaka within six hours was the highest in the country.
It was possibly also the highest rainfall in Dhaka this year, he added.
Tariful Newaz Kabir further said that the highest rainfall in the country over the past 24 hours was also recorded in Dhaka.
A low-pressure system has developed over the western Bay of Bengal. However, according to meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir, this is not the cause of the rainfall.
He explained that the rain was due to the formation of a deep convective cloud mass.
According to the forecast of the meteorological department, heavy rainfall is likely today in various parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Mymensingh divisions.
Significant rainfall has already begun in Bogura and other northern regions.
Rainfall ranging between 44 millimetres and 88 millimetres is categorised as heavy rainfall.
Meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir has stated that the pattern of rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms may continue intermittently in different parts of the country until 4 October.