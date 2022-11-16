Fardin's friend Bushra lands in jail after remand

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent Ayatullah Bushra to prison after a five-day remand in the case filed over the killing of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Fardin Nur Parash.

The chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court magistrate, Md Ataullah, passed the order after rejecting her bail plea. Earlier on Wednesday, police produced her before the court and sought permission to keep in jail until the investigation is over.