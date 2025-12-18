Shahbagh intersection blocked, protesters chant “Hadi, Hadi” slogans
Protesters are blocking the Shahbagh intersection in the capital and continuing demonstrations following news of the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inquilab Moncho.
At around 10:30pm on Thursday night, demonstrators took position at the Shahbagh intersection and began chanting slogans.
These include: “Who are you, who am I—Hadi, Hadi,” “Set fire together on Jahangir’s throne,” “We will all become Hadi, we will speak in the face of bullets,” and “Catch League members, fill the jails,” among others.
Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho, was a potential independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency.
On 12 December in the afternoon, assailants shot him in the head on Box Culvert Road in Puranapaltan, Dhaka. He was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a gunshot-wounded condition.
As his condition deteriorated, he was later transferred to a private hospital in the capital. For advanced treatment, he was flown to Singapore by air ambulance on Monday at the government’s initiative.
Osman Hadi passed away at around 9:45pm tonight while undergoing treatment in Singapore.