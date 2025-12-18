Shahbagh intersection blocked, protesters chant “Hadi, Hadi” slogans

Protesters are blocking the Shahbagh intersection in the capital and continuing demonstrations following news of the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inquilab Moncho.

At around 10:30pm on Thursday night, demonstrators took position at the Shahbagh intersection and began chanting slogans.

These include: “Who are you, who am I—Hadi, Hadi,” “Set fire together on Jahangir’s throne,” “We will all become Hadi, we will speak in the face of bullets,” and “Catch League members, fill the jails,” among others.