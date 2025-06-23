DSCC services resume on limited scale after 40 days

Another DSCC official said, “The movement is not over yet. However, the protesters have shown some flexibility considering the public sufferings. The Nagar Bhaban was reopened for the sake of the emergency public services.”

Although officials and employees from other departments returned to their office today, there was nobody in the Engineering Department. The office of the DSCC administrator was also locked.

It has been learned that operations also resumed at the eight regional DSCC offices outside the Nagar Bhaban. The engineers did not show up at any of those offices.

Seeking anonymity, a DSCC engineer told Prothom Alo that he had been roaming around his office in the capital’s Sayedabad area since morning. But he was confused as to whether he should go inside or not.