Public admin, cabinet division in tug of war over occupation of new buildings

The housing and public works ministry said it is trying to distribute the buildings equally between the two offices. However, both sides are sticking to their respective positions.

According to sources and on-the-ground visits, officials from both sides are spending more time in meetings and exchanging letters over space allocation than on regular official duties.

The public administration ministry alleged that the allocated space is not proportional to its workforce, and that the cabinet division has taken over more space than it deserves. On the flip side, the cabinet division claimed that they received space as per allocations made by the previous cabinet secretary, Khandker Anwarul Islam.

The public administration officials alleged that the cabinet division received a larger share of the new buildings due to Khandker Anwarul’s influence. They have been objecting to this from the beginning.

Khandker Anwarul served as cabinet secretary from 2019 to 2022. He could not be reached on 21 June, to learn about his perspective on the dispute.