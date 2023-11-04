Three buses torched in city

Miscreants have torched three buses in the city on Saturday evening ahead of BNP's two-day blockade from Sunday.
The incidents took part in the city’s New Market, Elephant Road and Sayedabad areas between 7:30pm and 8:00pm on Saturday evening.
Fire service headquarters official Rozina Akter confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Earlier on Thursday, the last day of BNP’s 3-day blockade, at least 12 vehicles were set afire in different parts of the country.
According to the information by Prothom Alo’s correspondents, at least 30 buses were torched in different parts of the country during BNP’s 3-day blockade.
According to a statement of Fire Service and Civil Defence, 31 vehicles were set ablaze during the 3-day countrywide blockade. Of the vehicles, 18 were buses, four covered vans, five trucks, three motorbikes and a private car.
The violence between 28 October and 2 November saw deaths of nine persons, mostly activists of BNP, including a policeman.