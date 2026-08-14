Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan launches FLOR, a space for the love of reading

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan has launched thoughtful initiative FLOR (For Love of Reading) at The Deli - Lobby Cafe, a new space designed to bring people closer to books, ideas and the simple joy of reading. The launch took place alongside the unveiling of the Café’s new culinary menu, bringing together literature, food and culture in a warm and vibrant setting, reports a press release.

The occasion brought together distinguished authors, publishers, media representatives and members of the literary and hospitality communities.

Sajjad Sharif, executive editor, Prothom Alo and poet graced the occasion as the chief guest and officially unveiled FLOR through a ceremonial curtain drop alongside Karthi VK, general manager of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan. The event was also graced by Firoze Asad, senior group advisor and member of the Board of Directors of Doreen and writer Sadat Hossain.