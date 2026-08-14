Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan launches FLOR, a space for the love of reading
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan has launched thoughtful initiative FLOR (For Love of Reading) at The Deli - Lobby Cafe, a new space designed to bring people closer to books, ideas and the simple joy of reading. The launch took place alongside the unveiling of the Café’s new culinary menu, bringing together literature, food and culture in a warm and vibrant setting, reports a press release.
The occasion brought together distinguished authors, publishers, media representatives and members of the literary and hospitality communities.
Sajjad Sharif, executive editor, Prothom Alo and poet graced the occasion as the chief guest and officially unveiled FLOR through a ceremonial curtain drop alongside Karthi VK, general manager of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan. The event was also graced by Firoze Asad, senior group advisor and member of the Board of Directors of Doreen and writer Sadat Hossain.
Designed as a dedicated space for readers and curious minds, FLOR (For Love of Reading) offers guests an opportunity to step away from the pace of everyday life and reconnect with the world of books. The collection features carefully selected titles across seven categories, including leadership, fiction and contemporary Bangladeshi literature.
The concept is simple: buy a signature coffee, borrow a book and stay awhile
The concept is simple: buy a coffee, borrow a book and return when you’re done reading or, TOLO – Take One, Leave One. At FLOR, we believe there is always more to read, and reading becomes even better when books are shared.
Guests at The Deli can explore the FLOR collection while enjoying artisanal coffee and handcrafted treats, making it easy to slow down, pick up a book and enjoy a few moments of reading. For those looking for a little inspiration, FLOR’s Book Pick of the Day offers a featured read to help make the choice easier and encourage guests to discover something new.
At its heart, FLOR is about making reading simple, social and accessible — a place where you can feel at home, pick up a book and simply read.
Speaking at the launch, Karthi VK, general manager of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, said, “With so much of our lives happening on digital screens, FLOR is our invitation to pause, pick up a real book and enjoy the simple pleasure of reading.”
“We want this to be a space where people can slow down, discover new ideas and connect — with a book, with a conversation or simply with themselves. The book exchange also makes FLOR something that belongs to the community and keeps growing with it,” he added.
FLOR also reflects Crowne Plaza’s approach to creating meaningful connections through blended experiences, where business, leisure, culture and personal interests come together naturally. It complements the brand’s Crafted Meetings philosophy by offering guests and meeting participants a relaxed space to step away from the agenda, recharge, pick up a book and connect differently.
Speaking on the importance of books and the role they play in shaping individuals and societies, Sajjad Sharif, executive editor of Prothom Alo and poet, said, “It is our misfortune that we have gradually moved away from books, and in doing so, from a significant part of our intellectual and civilised heritage. So much of our history, knowledge and human experience is preserved in books, yet we have become increasingly disconnected from them.”
“If we look at the great knowledge driven societies around the world, books still hold an important place in their intellectual lives. A book takes us into a much larger world, a world where we gather knowledge, learn to concentrate, question, argue and debate, and expand the boundaries of our imagination,” he added.
“A book is not simply a collection of information; it is a process of thought. It encourages curiosity, strengthens our ability to think critically and allows our imagination to grow beyond its existing limits. Initiatives like FLOR are therefore important because they create a space for people to reconnect with books and, through them, with a larger world of knowledge and ideas,” said Sajjad Sharif.
Alongside the launch of FLOR, the hotel also unveiled a new culinary menu at The Deli, featuring signature artisanal dishes and newly crafted coffee selections. The menu has been designed to complement the relaxed atmosphere of the space, encouraging guests to linger over coffee, food and conversation.
The launch concluded with an exclusive High Tea at Oasis Lounge, where authors, publishers, media representatives and invited guests engaged in conversations around literature, culture, food and the changing role of reading in contemporary life.
With FLOR, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan seeks to create more than a place to read. It aims to create a space to pause, discover, exchange ideas and reconnect with the enduring world of books.