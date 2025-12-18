Chhatra Shakti warns of sit-in before Jamuna if home adviser doesn't resign by tonight
Leaders of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti have warned that they will stage a sit-in in front of the residence of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus if Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam does not resign by tonight, Thursday.
The warning was issued this afternoon at a protest rally at Shahbagh in the capital.
Addressing the chief adviser, Chhatra Shakti President Zahid Hasan said, “We are warning Dr Yunus. If you think this voice does not reach your ears, we will go to Jamuna and make sure it does. … If you want to sleep in peace tonight, arrange for the resignation of the home affairs adviser. Otherwise, this voice will be raised beside your residence tonight.”
Zahid Hasan alleged that the attack on Hadi and murder of many revolutionaries occurred due to deterioration of law and order situation. He said that NCP leader Jannatara Rumi passed away today, who had been subjected to cyberbullying for a long time and received no remedy despite filing a general diary at a police station.
He added that earlier in Gazipur some people involved in the anti-discrimination student movement were also killed due to the deterioration of law-and-order. For all of this, he said, the home affairs adviser must resign.
The Chhatra Shakti leader further said, “A home affairs adviser is not needed to deal with potato and onion prices; there are advisers for commerce and agriculture. An interim government does not need a home affairs adviser like this, someone with no sense and no effort regarding security.”
Chhatra Shakti’s Dhaka division Organising Secretary Shyamoli Sultana Jedni said, “If Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam does not resign, we will not leave the streets. If necessary, just as we surrounded Jamuna to demand the banning of the Awami League, we will do so again today.”
At the rally, Chhatra Shakti leaders and activists chanted various slogans, including “Hadis do not die, ’24 will not lose,” “Let the weapons of ’71 roar once again,” and “Abu Sayeed, Mugdha—the struggle is not over.” They then marched from Shahbagh to the VC premises via the Raju Sculpture at Dhaka University, returned to the Raju Sculpture, and later burned an effigy of Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam there.
Dhaka University Jatiya Chhatra Shakti President Tahmid Al Muddassir said, “Despite so many days having passed since the shooting of Osman Hadi, the criminals have still not been arrested. On the other hand, our Foreign Ministry has failed to send a strong message to those who are sheltering, patronising, and nurturing militants, killers, and criminals of our country.”
“We see that our Foreign Ministry has still not been able to stand for Bangladesh and continues to act in subservience to India,” he added.