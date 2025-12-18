Chhatra Shakti warns of sit-in before Jamuna if home adviser doesn't resign by tonight

Leaders of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti have warned that they will stage a sit-in in front of the residence of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus if Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam does not resign by tonight, Thursday.

The warning was issued this afternoon at a protest rally at Shahbagh in the capital.

Addressing the chief adviser, Chhatra Shakti President Zahid Hasan said, “We are warning Dr Yunus. If you think this voice does not reach your ears, we will go to Jamuna and make sure it does. … If you want to sleep in peace tonight, arrange for the resignation of the home affairs adviser. Otherwise, this voice will be raised beside your residence tonight.”

Zahid Hasan alleged that the attack on Hadi and murder of many revolutionaries occurred due to deterioration of law and order situation. He said that NCP leader Jannatara Rumi passed away today, who had been subjected to cyberbullying for a long time and received no remedy despite filing a general diary at a police station.

He added that earlier in Gazipur some people involved in the anti-discrimination student movement were also killed due to the deterioration of law-and-order. For all of this, he said, the home affairs adviser must resign.