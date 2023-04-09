Rajdhani Super Market too vulnerable to fire

Fire Service and Civil Defence marked the city’s Rajdhani Super Market as vulnerable to fire.

They made this observation after assessing fire safety system of the market on Sunday afternoon.

Bazlur Rashid, deputy assistant director of fire service, told journalists that unplanned power connection has exacerbated the risk of fire in the market.

The market authorities, however, have taken some measures including constructing a 200,000 litre water tank.