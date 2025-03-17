Metro rail staff on strike, train operation on, fare system remains ineffective at some stations in morning
The workers of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) went on strike on Monday protesting the verbal and physical assaults to four metro rail staff members by the MRT police.
The work stoppage caused troubles to metro rail operation and sufferings to commuters. Passengers’ card punch system also remained out of order at several stations in the morning.
Private service holder Tapsi Roy came to Karwan Bazar from Farmgate by metro rail. She said she punched the card to enter the platform at Farmgate station. Trains were also moving, but when she got off the train at Karwan Bazar station, she found the punch machines out of order, and she had to leave the station without punching the card.
Tapsi Roy further said several people who were on duty at the station also told her to go. When she asked whether she would be fined later, they replied nothing would happen today. She also saw the ticket counters closed. So, only those who have MRT and Rapid pass could avail the metro rail service. None could buy tickets.
DMTCL’s in-charge of public relation Md Jahidul Islam told Prothom Alo workers’ strike did not disrupt metro rail operation. Service remains normal, but revenue collections face trouble at some stations. The authorities were in talks with staff members at stations, and the matter would be resolved, he added.
Many commuters have been posting on social media platform Facebook since morning saying they availed metro service for free.
Private service holder Apu Ahmed told Prothom Alo around 9:30 am, “No pass was needed at the Motijheel station. On-duty staff members were letting passengers enter the platforms. Passengers also got off the train at their destinations.” He saw this scenario during his ride from Motijheel to Karwan Bazar.
At around 10:00 am, Md Rafiuddin arrived in Kawran Bazar station from Uttra North station. He said he used the pass at both stations and he was also charged the fare.