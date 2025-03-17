Metro rail staff on strike, train operation on, fare system remains ineffective at some stations in morning

The workers of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) went on strike on Monday protesting the verbal and physical assaults to four metro rail staff members by the MRT police.

The work stoppage caused troubles to metro rail operation and sufferings to commuters. Passengers’ card punch system also remained out of order at several stations in the morning.

Private service holder Tapsi Roy came to Karwan Bazar from Farmgate by metro rail. She said she punched the card to enter the platform at Farmgate station. Trains were also moving, but when she got off the train at Karwan Bazar station, she found the punch machines out of order, and she had to leave the station without punching the card.