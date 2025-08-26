Plaster falls on student while studying at dormitory

A student was studying at a desk in a dormitory room when plaster suddenly fell from the ceiling onto his neck. Injured, he immediately moved away from the spot. Moments later, another piece of plaster, this time with an iron rod attached, fell at the exact same place. By moving away in time, the student narrowly escaped serious injury.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. yesterday (Monday) in Room 109 of Shahjalal Hall at the University of Chittagong. The student’s name is Habib Ullah Mizbah, a fourth-year undergraduate of the Department of Human Resource Management.