Police member hit by train dies in city

Confirming the matter, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Dhaka railway police station, Md Iqbal Hossain, said Yusuf Ali died on the spot after being hit by the Brahmaputra Express train, leaving Dhaka at around 7:30 pm on the railway track between Moghbazar Dilu Road and FDC (Film Development Corporation).

He was walking along the rail line.

The body has been kept in the hospital morgue, ASI Iqbal said.