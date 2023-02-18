‘Uttara centre’ station opens today

Apart from that, all the remaining stations in the Uttara-Agargaon section will come into operation within March. Then, trains will be stopping at all nine stations on the route.
A full-fledged train operation will begin from July when it will run from dawn to midnight, he added.
Metro rail started commercial operation in Dhaka with common passengers on the day after its inauguration on 28 December. Initially, it used to stop only at Agargaon and Uttara north stations.
The Pallabi station, adjacent to Mirpur-12 bus stand, was opened later. Till now, the metro rail has been stopping at these three stations only.
Once ‘Uttara centre’ and ‘Mirpur-10’ stations have been opened, there will be five active metro stations. Only four stations -- Uttara south, Mirpur-11, Kazipara and Shewrapara will be left then.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 28 December inaugurated Uttara’s Diabari to Agargaon section of the 21-kilometre elevated railway of metro rail line-6 stretched from Uttara to Kamlapur.
While it carried passengers from just the two stations on either ends (Uttara and Agargaon) initially, the Pallabi station was activated on last 25 January.
Besides, the train used to run from 8:00am to 12:00pm at first. However, there have been some changes in the train schedule and number of commuters since opening the Pallabi station.
Prior to opening the Pallabi station, maximum 200 passengers could board a train. This restriction was lifted later. Similarly, delaying the schedule by half an hour a new operation time from 8:30am to 12:30pm was set.