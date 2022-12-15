Foreigners even not safe today: BNP

He said, "We think the incident will tarnish the image of the country severely. It will highlight that the country lacks democracy, rule of law and human rights."
Criticising the government, the BNP leader said, "Following the incident, the remarks of the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, AL general secretary, Obaidul Quader, and the foreign minister, AK Abdul Momen, prove that they (the government) are involved in this incident. They attacked the flag car of the US ambassador by sending people there."
Peter Haas on Wednesday morning visited the home of BNP leader Sajedul Islam, who has been missing for over a decade, in the capital’s Shaheenbagh.
When the US envoy was leaving the house, a group of people tried to cordon him off. But the ambassador left the place hastily with the help of security members.
The US embassy spokesperson told Prothom Alo that the envoy left the home of Sajedul Islam without finishing the meeting due to security concerns and they have informed the matter to the high level of the government.
After that, Peter Haas went to the foreign ministry and held a meeting with minister AK Abdul Momen.
In replying to journalists' queries, Abdul Momen said, "The US ambassador met me on an urgent basis. The envoy told me that he went to a house at a time when there were many people outside. They wanted to talk to him. But his security personnel advised him to leave the place as soon as possible saying ‘They will block your vehicle.’ So, he left the place hurriedly due to uncertainty over security and that made him very displeased."