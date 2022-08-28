BCL runs shadow administration in the halls

A group of students were chanting slogans demanding seats in front of the main building of Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall at Dhaka University (DU) on Monday night. They were trying to draw the attention of president and secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s hall unit who reside at the main building.

It is noticeable here that the agitating students did not chant the slogans in front of the residence of the hall provost, the official administrator of the hall, and try to draw his attention.

Why did they present their demands to the BCL’s hall unit leaders? The students, replying to the query, said all 1,288 rooms at three buildings of the hall are controlled by the top two BCL leaders. Hence, they placed the demand before the BCL leaders.

They have long been staying at ‘gono room’, some specific rooms where dozens of students stay together, and attending BCL programmes. In exchange for their long-term service to the student front, they are now demanding comparatively better rooms from the leaders.

It is not an exception; rather all 13 residential halls for male students at the university are controlled by the ruling party’s student wing. There is official administration at all halls, comprising a provost and some resident teachers.

But the BCL remains there as de-facto administrator. Its leaders determine who will stay where. They grew up as a shadow administration at the halls.

On the other hand, a provost resides at his official bungalow adjacent to the hall while other resident teachers stay at hall residences at a cheaper rent. They also receive special allowances for being attached to a hall.

But, there are allegations that they do not perform their duties properly. The situation remains the same during all regimes. The scenario was nothing different during the previous government led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). In 2008, Awami League formed the government with a charter of change, but the fate of common students remained unchanged.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Akhtaruzzaman claimed that the residential halls are fully under the control of university administration. “We also were students of the halls. We saw the halls to be run by the administration. There are no noticeable changes in the process,” he said.

The students said some (objectionable) incidents are publicly taking place at halls. The students are regularly being tortured physically and mentally under the culture of ‘guest room’. Many such cases are appearing in the media.