Nine burnt in explosion from Gendaria gas leakage

Nine, including a child, were burnt in an explosion from the gas line leakage at Dhupkhola bazar area in the capital's Gendaria.
Police and fire service said the incident took place on Monday morning.
DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachhu Mia said among the burnt patients, six were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and the remaining three at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.
According to the hospital, the burnt persons are: Mehedy Hasan, 25, a student of Jagannath University, Md Sohel, 48, Ali Hossain, 52, Rashed Mia, 32, Sahara Begum, 65, Mizanur Rahman, 32, Abdur Rahim, 50, his daughter Mim Akhter, 21, and her son Md Alif, 2.
Mim Akhter, one of the victims, said a group of workers was digging a road at Dhupkhola bazar area for laying water pipeline of WASA. All of a sudden a huge explosion took place. Three members of her family were injured as a fire from the explosion spread to their house and shop lying nearby.
Hasan Ali, a friend of another victim Mehedy, told Prothom Alo that they live in Dhupkhola bazar. Mehedy Hasan, a student of fifth semester of the zoology department of Jagannath University, received burn injuries as he went to the market in the morning.
Gendaria police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abu Sayeed Al Mamun confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.