4 additional details required for e-rickshaw registration

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has decided to collect four additional pieces of information from applicants seeking registration for battery-powered rickshaws (e-rickshaws).

Applicants will have to state which area they live in, their occupation, their monthly income and whether they will drive the e-rickshaw themselves. The corporation plans to incorporate these four information into the application form, in addition to the information stipulated in the original regulations.

Meanwhile, before launching the registration process, the DNCC is working to determine the number of auto-rickshaws, approve manufacturers and coordinate area boundaries with the traffic division. These details were obtained through conversations with officials of the DNCC's revenue department.

Speaking about this, DNCC Chief Revenue Officer Muhammad Habibul Alam told Prothom Alo that approval had been sought from the Ministry of Local Government to include the four additional items in the application form. Printing will begin once the ministry grants its approval, after which the forms will be distributed.