MSF expresses concern over death of man 'picked up' by DB

Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) on Monday expressed deep concern over the death of a man in the hospital on 16 June after he was picked up by Detective Branch (DB) of police on 6 June.
Alal Dewan, 50, died at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases on Friday. MSF also demanded fair investigation into the death and legal action against those involved in the incident, reports news agency UNB.
According to reports, a 33-year-old woman named Fatema Akter was killed in the capital's Baunia area on 5 June. Later, a case was filed against Fatema's husband over the murder. Alal was the caretaker of the building where Fatema was killed.
The family of Alal alleged DB men picked him up for interrogation on 6 June.
On 15 June (Thursday), hospital authorities informed the family that Alal was admitted to the hospital. When they went to the hospital, they told Alal’s family to go to the court on Sunday.
On 16 June, Anwar, sub-inspector of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station, phoned Alal's family members and said that Alal “died of heart attack.”
The family alleged Alal was tortured to death in police custody.