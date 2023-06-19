MSF expresses concern over death of man 'picked up' by DB

Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) on Monday expressed deep concern over the death of a man in the hospital on 16 June after he was picked up by Detective Branch (DB) of police on 6 June.

Alal Dewan, 50, died at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases on Friday. MSF also demanded fair investigation into the death and legal action against those involved in the incident, reports news agency UNB.