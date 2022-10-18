Petition to file case against BCL leaders turned down

The appeal stated that Chhatra Odikar Parishad organised a programme under the banner of ‘Abrar Fahad Smriti Sangsad’ at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus on 7 October, marking the third death anniversary of BUET student Abrar Fahad.

It also said BCL men launched an attack there with local weapons and set fire to the banners and festoons.

The leaders and activists of Chhatra Odikar Parishad were chased out of the campus. Some 10-12 leaders and activists of the Parishad were injured in the attack. Later, they went to Dhaka Medical College Hospital to take treatment. The accused attacked them there as well.