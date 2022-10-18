Petition to file case against BCL leaders turned down

President of Chhatra Odikar Parishad, the student wing of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bin Yamin Molla filed the appeal on Tuesday morning.
Another 40-50 unnamed people were made accused in the petition.
Metropolitan magistrate Shafi Uddin recorded the statement in the morning and then came up with the decision.
The appeal stated that Chhatra Odikar Parishad organised a programme under the banner of ‘Abrar Fahad Smriti Sangsad’ at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus on 7 October, marking the third death anniversary of BUET student Abrar Fahad.
It also said BCL men launched an attack there with local weapons and set fire to the banners and festoons.
The leaders and activists of Chhatra Odikar Parishad were chased out of the campus. Some 10-12 leaders and activists of the Parishad were injured in the attack. Later, they went to Dhaka Medical College Hospital to take treatment. The accused attacked them there as well.
The 14 BCL men are – Mahbub Khan, Aminur Rahman, Nazim Uddin, Foysal Mahmud, Rafiqul Islam, Shakil Mia, Tanvir Hasan, Rony Muhammad, Rahim Sarker, Kamal Uddin, Rubel Hossain, Nahid Hasan, Kazi Ibrahim and Arif Shahriar.
In connection with the same incident police have already arrested 24 leaders and activists of Chhatra Odikar Parishad in two cases filed by two BCL leaders.
The Chhatra Odikar Parishad leaders and activists were produced before the court on 8 October and the court ordered them to send them to jail. Later, on 11 October, the court denied their bail appeal.
Police have sought seven-day remand of each of the arrested Parishad leaders and activists on 13 October. The court has set 20 October for hearing on the plea.