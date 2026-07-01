Holey Artisan case: Leave to appeal against imprisonment until death awaits hearing

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the militant attack and massacre at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s Gulshan area. The case, which drew widespread attention both at home and abroad, has passed through two stages of the judicial process and now stands at the doorstep of the Appellate Division.

The trial court had initially sentenced seven members of the neo-JMB to death in this case. However, the High Court commuted their sentences to imprisonment until death. The six surviving convicts have since filed a leave to appeal against the High Court's verdict, which is now awaiting a hearing.

A leave to appeal is an application seeking permission to appeal. If the Appellate Division grants permission after hearing these applications, the case will be accepted for a full appeal hearing. If the permission is denied, the High Court's verdict will be upheld. Consequently, the final disposal of the Holey Artisan attack case now depends on the Appellate Division's subsequent decision.