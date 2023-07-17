No irregularities seen in CCTV cameras: Rashida Sultana

Election commissioner Begum Rashida Sultana has said that they did not notice any irregularity during the voting in the by-election to Dhaka-17 constituency through CCTV cameras on Monday.
She also mentioned that the election environment was “good” today, reports news agency UNB.
“I went to Dhaka’s Banani Bidyaniketan polling centre and saw law enforcement personnel. The election environment has been good so far. No irregularities were identified in the CCTV cameras,” she told media at the election commission building in Agargaon area after monitoring the voting for four hours.
“We have also seen low voter turnout. This may be because it’s a posh area, so voters may not be that interested… We’ll identify the reasons later,” she said.
Responding to a claim that a journalist was forced to leave the centre, Rashida Sultana said, “Presiding officer pulled out a journalist as he had a phone with him. Action was taken over this. However, I saw many journalists during my visit.”
While talking about an independent candidate boycotting the by-polls, she said, “He could have seen it till the end. He boycotted the election in the morning, and could not see what happened in the end.”